MMA Fighter Covered In Nazi Tattoos Beaten In First Round After Just Three Minutes

AMC Fight Nights

An MMA fighter covered in Nazi tattoos got pummelled within three minutes of the first round.

Mikhail Turkanov – ‘The Pitbull’ from St. Petersburg – recently competed at an AMC Fight Nights event in Sochi, Russia. He faced off against Alibeg Rasulov in a welterweight match-up.

However, the 33-year-old attracted shock and criticism for the various Swastika tattoos on his arms and chest. Fortunately, Rasulov handed him a swift beating in the cage.

Check out the fight below:

After just three minutes and four seconds, the referee called an end to the fight as Rasulov punished Turkanov with endless punches to the head from a dominant crucifix position.

The clip of the brawl has already been viewed more than 70,000 times, with one user captioning the video, ‘A Nazi got his ass whooped at Fight Nights.’ Another user joked, ‘That was quick. I thought Rasulov was going to finish him in the 3rd Reich.’

Others took aim at the Fight Nights Global (FNG) organisers for allowing someone with Nazi tattoos to compete on such a large stage, with one writing, ‘Very bad look for FNG to let a Nazi fight in your promotion.’

Another user wrote, ‘Christ. Happy to see the man get destroyed but sad to see orgs putting him on TV and giving him a paycheck. F*cking hell.’

A third commented, ‘This will now probably be the most viewed fight in the history of this crap promotion. I’m all for seeing Nazi’s get knocked out, but I don’t want to encourage this behavior by viewing their content.’

Some viewers are divided on whether the fight was stopped too early, considering how easily Turkanov appeared to walk after having his skull battered. ‘I’m torn between thinking an early stoppage is better than a late stoppage and wanting to see this one go a good bit longer,’ one user wrote.

Others tried to defend Turkanov, with one arguing, ‘The swastika symbol… is an ancient religious icon in the cultures of Eurasia. It is used as a symbol of divinity and spirituality.’

However, others quickly pointed out how those meanings are ‘dead’ to many people now, with one user replying, ‘Even if that was a plausible reason, you can clearly see his swastika mimics the style used by The Nazi Party… don’t be defending the use of this symbol, it’s not the hill you want to die on chief.’

Many other tweets hold the same sentiment: entertainment and sports companies shouldn’t pay for people with garish Nazi tattoos.