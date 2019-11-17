@Grabaka_Hitman/Twitter

UFC veteran Ross Pearson’s return to the cage did not go to plan after finding himself on the end of an insane rolling thunder head kick by Davy Gallon.

The former TUF winner, ‘The Real Deal’, retired from MMA earlier this year following a brutal knockout loss to Desmond Green.

Following a boxing win in May, the Brit returned to the cage last night, November 16, at MTK MMA: Probellum in London. Alas, victory wasn’t on the cards.

Check out the knockout below:

Davy Gallon KOs Ross Pearson with a ROLLING THUNDER in R3 at Probellum 1 in London. OH MY GOD #Probellum1 pic.twitter.com/Uza57ScMmH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 16, 2019

Pearson and Gallon exchanged blows for the welterweight headliner event, but it was the Frenchman who came out on top.

In the third round, Pearson is sent flying across the cage by a near-flawless rolling thunder kick – one of the most difficult moves to pull off in mixed martial arts.

Absolutely gutted for Ross Pearson but what a knockout that is 😳 pic.twitter.com/WJoeJDbmfc — Shaun (@Shaun_TRFC) November 16, 2019

Naturally, many MMA fans’ jaws dropped online after seeing the sensational move in real time. One viewer called it: ‘One of the greatest knock outs of all time!’

Another wrote: ‘KO of the year via rolling thunder. So good it makes the commentator swear.’

Ross Pearson's comeback be like pic.twitter.com/mDFD1kRY9J — Fahim Bin Faruk (@mashfi14) November 16, 2019

One fan wrote: ‘But take a bow Davy Gallon. That’s the KO of the year for sure. Don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone pull off a rolling thunder kick before and KO someone with it.’

Christ on a bike what a KO… this is literally in the final minute of the final round! Flying Rolling Thunder KO.' Following the fight, Gallon's pro record stands at 18-7-2, while Pearson fell to 20-17 (1 NC) after suffering his third consecutive loss. He has yet to comment on whether he'll retire again.