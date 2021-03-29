MMA Fighters Perform Incredible Double Dodge And Stop Fight To Congratulate Each Other

espn/TikTok

As they went hell for leather, two MMA fighters managed to dodge each other perfectly. It was so impressive, they stopped brawling to congratulate each other.

Whether it’s MMA, Muay Thai or kickboxing, fighters can get some nasty injuries inside the ring. While a lot of people watch these sports for the knockouts, it’s just as impressive to see how fast these athletes can be when faced with a right hook or swinging kick.

Shared by the ONE Championship on TikTok, two guys in the middle of a fight briefly stopped going for one another after pulling off an incredible double dodge.

The clip has already been viewed more than 13.8 million times, and shared to ESPN’s page and a number of other accounts. It also recently made its way onto Reddit. It’s unclear when the original fight happened, or who the fighters are exactly other than their attachment to the ONE Championship.

As one of them tries to plant their foot on the other’s face, they manage to dodge it. In response, they go for a massive kick, and his opponent also manages to dodge it. Afterwards, with smiles on their faces, they high-five and continue fighting.

Responding to the video, one user wrote: ‘That’s one of the things I love most about training in combat sports. Mutual respect is abundant when you both know how difficult it is to overcome not only the physical, but also mental obstacles that keep people from being strong fighters.’

Another commented: ‘Seriously! So cool to see opponents appreciate the challenge they’re facing in the moment!’ A third wrote: ‘That’s some wholesome sportsmanship.’ A fourth replied: ‘That’s what’s really next level. Taking a moment to celebrate each other.’

Another wrote: ‘It looks so much better at full speed! What incredible sportsmanship, even when trying to knock each other to the ground, they have the ability have the ability to stop for a moment and appreciate each others skill.’

onechampionship/TikTok

One user observed: ‘After the first kick, see his expression. It’s once he knows he missed, then realises what’s coming next. It’s crazy that these thought processes are happening at such a pace.’

Among the other comments praising the fighters, a number of viewers have compared the moment to Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers exclaiming: ‘Did we just become best friends? Yep!’

Goes to show, there’s no excuse for poor sportsmanship – even after nearly losing your head.