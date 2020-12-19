MMA Star Michael Bisping Accepts Challenge From Jake Paul, Says He Will 'Take Him To School' Bendaman2001/Twitter/jakepaul/Instagram

Michael Bisping has accepted Jake Paul’s challenge to a fight, telling the YouTuber: ‘I will take you to school, my friend.’

During the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, the MMA fighter confirmed that he was the latest in the string of athletes Paul has challenged to a fight.

Calling him out directly, Bisping said: ‘Jake Paul, if you want to f*cking go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up. Because you’re talking sh*t, you’re contacting my manager saying that you want to fight.’

‘Well, guess what, buddy? I’m here. I’m going nowhere. You want to fight someone? You want to test yourself? I’m 0-0 as a boxer. You’re saying you’re 1-0, you’re 2-0. I’m 0-0,’ Bisping continued.

He added: ‘At the end of the day, if you want to do this, stop playing games. You want to do it? I’ll do it. I’m here. No problem. Okay?’

Paul has dominated headlines this week with his pursuit of a boxing match against Connor McGregor.

In a desperate attempt to provoke him into a fight, Paul launched a tirade of abuse aimed at McGregor, including accusing him of ‘beating up old dudes in a bar’ and calling his wife a ‘four’, adding: ‘Conor you can do a lot better.’

Bisping retired from MMA in 2018 after losing to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017.

Despite being out of the ring so long, he is confident he could defeat Paul: ‘I’m almost 42, I’m a former world champion and I will take you to school, my friend.’

Bisping said he doesn’t yet know what the offer is: ‘If it’s a decent offer, and it’s respectable, and it’s in the ballpark, and you’re not full of sh*t, then yeah, f*ck it. If you want to get knocked out, let’s do it.’

He added:

And I’ll guarantee you this. You won’t get out of three rounds. That’s an absolute fact. You won’t get out of one round, but we’ll say three just to give you that little insurance blanket. If this is a real offer, let me know and we’ll do it. In my research and infinite wisdom of the fight game and after my extensive enquiries, I figured out he’s a bum and he’d be very easy to beat.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on December 15, Logan Paul said his brother is ‘f*ckiing dumb’ for challenging McGregor.

During an episode of Impaulsive, Logan said Jake had not picked his fights wisely.

‘I love Jake, obviously, but this one is f*cking dumb. Sorry. Sorry. This one is f*cking dumb, dude… I would rather fight Floyd Mayweather than Conor McGregor. I’m serious,’ Logan said.

He added: ‘Conor McGregor is a southpaw. He’s bigger than Floyd Mayweather. He’s active. He’s a precision striker knockout artist. Floyd is not. He’s older. Every day I get better. I understand the discrepancy between us.’