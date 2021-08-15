Naomi Osaka Pledges Upcoming Tournament Prize Money To Haitian Earthquake Relief

PA/José Flecher/Frantz Duval/Twitter

Tennis player Naomi Osaka has committed to giving her prize money from the upcoming Western & Southern Open to victims of the Haitian earthquake.

On August 14, Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. The result has seen widespread devastation and concerns about a possible tsunami. The earthquake has already been responsible for 304 deaths and injured 1,800 others. On top of that, many are concerned about those who are unaccounted for as the country recovers from the quake’s impact.

In the wake of the news, tennis star Osaka is pledging her winnings from the upcoming Western & Southern Open to relief efforts in the country, saying the Caribbean nation is close to her heart.

In a tweet, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion stated:

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising.

The tennis player’s father’s family are Haitian, and it is evident that the natural disaster has had a personal impact.

Given the prize money up for grabs, Osaka could make a significant contribution to relief efforts. The winner of the tournament is awarded $255,220 (USD) while the runner-up receives $188,945. If Osaka reaches the semi-finals of the competition she is guaranteed to win $100,250.

The message from Osaka has seen a wave of support and more than 96,000 Twitter users have liked the tweet. One person responded, ‘Yes Naomi our ancestors blood is stronger than ever!! We will continue to resist oppression, liberate ourselves and determine our futures!! The ancestors strengthen us. Much love and thank you for using your platform to help our people.’

Osaka often raises awareness for causes and has supported the Black Lives Matter movement as well as highlighting mental health issues in sport.