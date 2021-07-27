Naomi Osaka Speaks Out Following Shock Olympics Exit
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has spoken out in the wake of her time at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics coming to an abrupt end.
Osaka has been a name on everyone’s lips in recent months, with the four-time Grand Slam singles tennis champion showing a lot of potential for the Olympics.
She also hit headlines back in May for dropping out of the world-renowned French Open after refusing to take part in a post-match press conference for mental health reasons; something which led to her receiving a $15,000 fine.
Several celebrities later applauded the 23-year-old for prioritising her mental health.
Osaka started her Olympic journey by being the final torchbearer at the opening Olympic ceremony and, while she flew through her first two tennis matches, she was defeated in straight sets by Marketa Vondrousova in her third.
Initially, the 23-year-old didn’t have much to say to the media, but she later opened up about the pressure she was facing.
Speaking to the media and addressing her recent mental health break, the young tennis star said, as per Metro Online:
I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure for this. I think it’s maybe because I haven’t played in the Olympics before and for the first year it was a bit much.
I think I’m glad with how I played, with taking that break that I had. I’ve taken long breaks before and I’ve managed to do well. I’m not saying that I did bad right now, but I do know that my expectations were a lot higher.
‘I feel like my attitude wasn’t that great because I don’t really know how to cope with that pressure so that’s the best that I could have done in this situation,’ Osaka continued.
She was further asked if the pressure was as a result of the Olympics being hosted in her home country. Osaka said in response, ‘I mean yes and no. I feel like I should be used to it by now. But at the same time, the scale of everything has been a bit hard because of the break that I took. I am glad I didn’t lose in the first round at least.’
‘For me, I am really glad to be here. I am sad I lost, of course, but all in all, I am really happy with my first Olympic experience,’ she added.
Topics: Sport, Olympics, Tennis, Tokyo 2020