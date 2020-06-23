NASCAR Drivers Join Together To Push Bubba Wallace’s Car To Front Of Field
NASCAR drivers showed their support for fellow competitor Bubba Wallace by escorting him to the front of the field ahead of yesterday’s race.
The Geico 500 event in Talladega, Alabama, took place on Monday, June 22, one day after a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall.
Wallace, who is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top circuit, responded to the disturbing discovery with a statement saying it would not ‘break’ him, and other NASCAR drivers rallied around him in the wake of the incident.
Before Monday’s event kicked off, a large number of Wallace’s peers, including NASCAR drivers and pit crew members, walked alongside and behind Wallace’s No. 43 car as he made his way to the front.
The moving scene indicated unwavering solidarity among those involved in NASCAR; the organisation has previously made clear there is ‘no place for racism’ at the events.
Wallace hugged each driver one by one and snapped a selfie with his huge crowd of supporters, sharing it on Twitter with the simple caption: ‘Together’.
The words ‘I stand with Bubba’ were painted on the grass at the track.
Among those supporting Wallace was NASCAR legend Richard Petty, whose racing team Wallace drives for. Petty, 82, attended the event for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak in order to stand alongside his driver.
Wallace ultimately finished 14th at the Geico 500, coming in just three-tenths of a second behind winner Ryan Blaney.
The driver reflected on the emotional events of the past few days after the race, Business Insider reports, commenting:
This sport is changing. The deal that happened yesterday… I wanted to show whoever it was that you weren’t going to take away my smile. I’m going to keep on going. I’ve been a part of this sport for a really long time and am still kind of a rookie…
But all in all [we] won today. The pre-race deal was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to witness in my life.
From all the support from drivers and crew members, everybody here, and the badass fanbase, this is truly incredible and I’m proud to be a part of this sport.
No fans were allowed in the area where the noose was discovered on Sunday, suggesting that whoever left it there had the credentials to be in the vicinity.
Alongside NASCAR’s investigation, the US Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, the FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation and determining whether there were violations of federal law with regards to a hate crime.
