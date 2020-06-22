NASCAR Investigating After Noose Found In Bubba Wallace’s Garage

Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.

Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate…

This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.