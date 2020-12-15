Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
MMA star Nate Diaz has called out Jake Paul after his disrespectful rant to Conor McGregor.
The YouTuber has yet to fight a professional boxer. Yet, after knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson, Paul believes he could not only fight McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, but beat him too.
Many believe he’s talking a big game without the skill to back it up. However, Paul’s latest video doesn’t mess around, hammering insults at McGregor, his wife and Dana White. Diaz watched it, and he isn’t happy.
Diaz, who’s fought McGregor twice before, winning one of the bouts, tweeted, ‘Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled f*ck u can’t really fight dumbsh*t your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that [sic].’
Paul responded, writing, ‘You saw what happened to the other Nate.’ Diaz then tagged his big brother, Logan Paul, writing, ‘Check this little ho b*tch before someone does.’
In February next year, Floyd Mayweather is once again coming out of retirement, this time to fight Paul in a super exhibition. However, the YouTuber is evidently desperate to fight the Irishman, even sending a $50 million offer.
In his cringe-worthy video, Paul said:
What the f*ck is up, you Irish c*nt? Good morning, Conor McGregor, I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife, I mean, she’s a four, Conor, you could do a lot better.
But you’re scared to fight me, Conor, you’re duckin’ me ‘cause you don’t wanna lose to a f*ckin’ YouTuber. You’re 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth-biggest pay-per-view event in history. But you wanna fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog – that’s a fact.
McGregor may only have one boxing match under his belt, but it was against Mayweather and he lasted 10 rounds. Paul’s experience is significantly lower.
Paul also called out UFC President Dana White, saying, ‘You’re a f*cking p*ssy too, you ugly f*cking bald b*tch.’ Concluding the video, he tells them both to sign the contract to make the fight happen.
While speaking to TMZ Sports, White earlier said there’s a ‘0% chance’ of McGregor vs. Paul going ahead, saying, ‘[McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn’t be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos.’
