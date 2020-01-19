Nate Diaz Says McGregor’s Comeback Win Was Fixed And ‘Fake As Sh*t’

Hell no, I’m not bowing down. There’s a bunch of sh*t going around, people keep telling me ‘I heard you’re getting paid to take a dive’.

There wouldn’t be enough money in the world for someone to pay me to take a dive. I could never look myself in the mirror if somebody paid me to take a dive. Sh*t, never happen.

I’d rather fight for free than take money to f*cking lose. That’s not me. I’m going to fight my ass off like I do every time.