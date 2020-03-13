NBA Star Rudy Gobert Who Touched Every Mic Apologises For ‘Careless’ Mistake After Testing Positive For Coronavirus
NBA star Rudy Gobert has apologised for jokingly touching every microphone at a press conference, before later testing positive for coronavirus.
Gobert was leaving a media event on Monday, March 9, when he touched every single microphone and recorder on the table in front of him in jest.
However, the All-Star centre has now been forced to apologise for his ‘recklessness’ after testing positive for the virus.
Check it out here:
In a statement, he said:
I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment.
The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologise to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.
Gobert added:
I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously.
I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.
While Gobert received backlash for joking around with reporters, one of the journalists present at the press conference said he thought the joke was ‘a measure of support for the media’.
The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen tweeted:
On the Rudy Gobert microphone incident: at the time, I actually took it as a measure of support for the media.
We were being told to keep 6-8 feet away from them on the assumption that we might infect a player. I thought it was Rudy thumbing his nose at the separation between us.
It was obviously reckless, but heck, nearly everyone I know has made a coronavirus distance joke at some point this week.
On Wednesday, March 11, it was announced Gobert would not be playing due to illness, but just as the game was set to get underway, they received news that one of the players had tested positive for COVID-19 and the game had to be cancelled.
Following the diagnosis, the NBA has decided to suspend the regular season until further notice.
An official statement from The Jazz, explained that the safety of players and those ‘potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions’, adding that ‘the individual is in the care of health officials in Oklahoma city’.
Fellow Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell acknowledged that he has also tested positive for the virus, writing on Instagram:
We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realise that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well-being of those around them.
Here’s to wishing them a speedy recovery and hoping others will learn from Gobert’s careless mistake.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our Coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organisation on Coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Health, Coronavirus, COVID-19, NBA, Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz