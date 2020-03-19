NFL And NBA Offering Free Game Pass And League Pass For Fans Stuck At Home
The NFL and NBA are offering complimentary access to their Game Pass and League Pass for sports fans who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both leagues began offering free access to their online streaming platforms yesterday, March 18, with fans granted access to large libraries of full-length and condensed games.
The NBA League Pass offer runs out on April 22, while NFL’s Game Pass offer runs until May 31, with both being compatible with most devices.
This unprecedented free access will allow fans to relive classic moments, including their favourite Super Bowl wins or NBA finals, with NFL fans able to access re-runs from award-winning series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life.
It will also allow New England Patriots fans a chance to watch Tom Brady’s classic games and ‘multiple Super Bowl victories’ following the quarterback’s departure from the team earlier this week.
The 42-year-old NFL star, who spent the entirety of his career with the Patriots, announced his departure in an emotional Instagram post, saying that, while he doesn’t know what his ‘football future’ holds, ‘it is time for [him] to open a new stage for my life and career’.
As well as Brady’s stellar career, NFL fans will be able to relive ‘Peyton Manning’s single season record of 55 touchdown passes as a Denver Bronco in 2013, Odell Beckham Jr.’s impossible one handed catch in 2014, and much more,’ according to the football league.
Also included in the NFL’s offer are ‘full game encores’ each day across NFL digital platforms such as NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL’s official YouTube channel.
To sign up for complimentary access to the Game Pass, all fans need to do is create an account on the league’s website or via the NFL app. To redeem the NBA’s offer, just sign into your account via the league’s website or the NBA app.
The NBA said in a statement:
The evolving situation around the coronavirus has been challenging for everyone, and we hope that you are taking appropriate precautions to ensure that you and your family stay safe and healthy. We encourage you to visit NBA.com for additional information on how to protect yourself and your family during this unprecedented time.
Limiting social interactions is a critical way to minimise the spread of this virus, but staying home for long periods of time can be difficult. With the 2019-20 NBA season on hiatus, the NBA and Turner Sports are providing all fans with a free preview of NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription-based product, until April 22.
This complimentary offering will provide you with access to full length and condensed replays of all games from the 2019-20 season, as well as an expansive archive of classic games and content.
The news comes after all four of America’s pro leagues – Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), and National Hockey League (NHL) – suspended their seasons as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of yesterday, March 18, there were 7,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 97 reported deaths in the US, with all 50 states reporting cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
