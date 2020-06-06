NFL Boss Roger Goodell Admits League Was 'Wrong For Not Listening' To Players Like Colin Kaepernick PA Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted the organisation was wrong for not listening to players protesting for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Goodell’s comments come after some of the biggest names in the NFL came together to create a video dubbed ‘Stronger Together’, in which they addressed issues surrounding racism, and the league’s decision to ignore them.

Players such as Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley listed the names of black men and women who have lost their lives as a result of police brutality or racism, and questioned what it would take to have NFL bosses pay attention.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines for protesting racism in 2016, when he kneeled during the national anthem before a game. Following his protest, his NFL career came to an end, with other teams refusing to offer him a contract.

Four years on, players are still trying to be heard, and thanks to their ongoing efforts and the recent video, it seems they might actually be getting somewhere.

See the players’ video here:

Goodell spoke in a video shared on the official NFL Twitter page, in which he said it has been a ‘difficult time’ for black people in the US and offered his condolences to the family of those who have lost loved ones to racism.

He continued:

We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people.

Goodell did not mention Kaepernick by name, but made reference to the action he took as he said:

We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.

Goodell’s comments met the demands made by players in their Stronger Together video, in which they asked those in charge to support the Black Lives Matter movement, condemn racism and admit they were wrong in ‘silencing’ players trying to protest peacefully.

Goodell said he wanted to be ‘part of the much-needed change’ and admitted that there would be no NFL if it weren’t for black players.

He went on to say he’d be reaching out to players who had spoken out in the past to figure out ‘how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family’. It’s unclear whether Kaepernick will be one of those players.

Some social media users have criticised Goodell for not apologising directly to Kaepernick, though former NFL player Donté Stallworth told CNN the comments were ‘a decent first step.’

Hopefully Goodell will go one step further and apologise to Kaepernick himself soon. The admission that bosses were wrong to silence players proves that perseverance pays off, and highlights the fact that the fight must continue. Every step forward is worth taking.