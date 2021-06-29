NFL Says ‘Football Is Gay’ In New Video Celebrating Pride Day

PA Images

In a newly released clip, the NFL has branded football as ‘gay’ in a bid to show its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The video released yesterday, June 28, shows an array of slogans on a plain black background, with the first one reading ‘Football is gay’.

Advert 10

The 30-second video continues, ‘Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life. Football is exciting. Football is culture. Football is transgender. Football is queer. Football is heart. Football is power. Football is tough. Football is bisexual. Football is strong. Football is freedom. Football is American. Football is accepting. Football is everything. Football is for everyone.’

After the string of text, the NFL logo is shown boasting the Pride colours followed by a statement reading that the NFL ‘proudly supports The Trevor Project’, an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention charity.

It added, ‘LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult have 40% less risk of attempting suicide.’

Advert 10

Sharing the video on its Twitter, the NFL wrote, ‘If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.’

NFL senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Sam Rapoport also said of the video, as per USA Today:

I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you. I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.

PA Images

Advert 10

The video was shared not only in support of Pride Month, but of footballer Carl Nassib who recently came out as the first openly gay player.

Making the announcement on social media, Nassib told fans, ‘I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest.’

He’s since been applauded for his brave revelation, and received support from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell who said the NFL family was ‘proud’ of the 28-year-old.

Alongside his personal announcement, Nassib revealed he’s donating a whopping $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

Advert 10