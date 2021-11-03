NFL Star Henry Ruggs III Facing Drink-Driving Charges After Woman Dies In Car Crash
An NFL player has been charged with causing death by driving under the influence after being involved in a car crash that killed a woman and her dog.
Henry Ruggs III, who played for the Las Vegas Raiders, is set to appear in court on felony charges after allegedly crashing his Chevrolet Corvette at high speed into the back of a Toyota Rav4 in Vegas early Tuesday morning, November 2.
The Toyota burst into flames, trapping the female driver and her dog inside. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.
According to court documents, Ruggs, 22, and his female passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, with Ruggs said to have ‘showed signs of impairment’ when spoken to by police at the scene.
The wide receiver was booked in absentia for DUI resulting in death and reckless driving while receiving treatment for his injuries, and has since been taken to Clark County Detention Centre ahead of his court appearance. His female passenger, understood to be his girlfriend, remains in hospital.
Following the charges Ruggs was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, who in a statement issued as news of the incident broke, said, ‘We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.’
An NFL spokesperson said:
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy.
We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.
During his two seasons in the NFL Ruggs scored four touchdowns, celebrating each one with a tribute to his best friend, Roderic Scott, who himself died in a car accident aged 17.
According to Sky News, if convicted Ruggs could face a possible sentence of between two and 20 years in state prison, with probation not an option for DUI causing death convictions in Nevada. Reckless driving carries a possible sentence of between one and six years in prison.
