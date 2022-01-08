NHL Pays Touching Tribute To High School Player Who Died In Horrific Accident

Hudl/Kevin Shattenkirk/Twitter

The NHL and several players have paid tribute to Teddy Balkind, a high school player who died in a tragic accident.

The 10th grader was a student at St Luke’s, a private school in New Canaan. On Thursday, January 6, he was facing off against Brunswick School when he took a tumble on the ice. Another player then collided with him as he was lying down, and the skate sliced his neck, according to local police.

He was transported to Greenwich Hospital, where he later passed away. While his family has yet to comment on his death, hockey players across the US have taken to social media with tributes.

‘The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon. Our prayers and most heartfelt condolences go out to his family, St. Luke’s teammates and his many friends,’ the NHL wrote in a statement.

Others have shared photos of their hockey sticks on front porches as part of the #SticksOutForTeddy hashtag, an idea dating back to 2018 when a bus full of Humboldt Broncos players collided with a tractor-trailer and killed 15 people.

Kevin Shattenkirk, a US Olympic ice hockey player and Anaheim Ducks defenseman, tweeted, ‘The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St. Luke’s and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest In Peace Teddy #SticksOutForTeddy.’

Adam Henrique, also of the Anaheim Ducks, wrote, ‘Sad to hear about the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Balkind family. #sticksoutforteddy.’

Mark Davis, the head of school at St. Luke’s, wrote in an email to parents, ‘Our community is mourning. Yesterday, we lost a precious young man in a tragic accident. Both St. Luke’s School and Brunswick School are in shock as we work to support our students and families,’ as per the MailOnline.

‘St. Luke’s singular focus at this moment is to care for our devastated community. Thank you for your concern and for respecting our need to grieve. There are no words adequate to this moment, and I know all of us will support each other as best as we can.’