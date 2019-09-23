Nick Kyrgios Blames Defeat To Roger Federer On ‘Hot Chick In The Crowd’

Professional sports players are supposed to keep their head in the game at all times, focusing only on their performance and that of their opponent’s.

In other words, they’re not supposed to let their attention slip for even a moment – not to daydream about what they’re having for lunch, not to give death glares to their rival, and especially not to check out a ‘hot chick in the crowd’.

But the latter is supposedly exactly what Nick Kyrgios did over the weekend while playing against Roger Federer in the Laver Cup on Saturday (September 21), ultimately resulting in his defeat.

As per Business Insider, 24-year-old Kyrgios lost to 38-year-old Federer – 6-7 (5) 7-5 10-7 – but was quick to let his team know the alleged reason for this.

Rather than say he wasn’t on top form, or admit his opponent simply played a better game than him, the Australian came off the court after the second set and was filmed informing his team that he was distracted by a ‘hot chick’ in the crowd.

As he returned to his seat in the second set, Kyrgios was heard telling his team he ‘lost concentration’ during the match. ‘I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now,’ he continued.

You can watch the moment he made the announcement to his shocked teammates below:

“I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now.” — Nick Kyrgios#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/P0tTb45KYo — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 21, 2019

Now, for all we know, this could be an elaborate plot on Kyrgios’ part to cover up the fact he lost simply because he wasn’t as good as Federer.

I mean, who hasn’t been in the position where they’ve felt the need to come up with an excuse as to why they haven’t performed as well as expected in something?

Failed your A levels? My new puppy prevented me from revising, Miss. Flunked an important university assignment? I got addicted to a new Netflix series, Sir. Lost an important tennis match? A hot chick distracted me, team.

Hot chick or no hot chick, Kyrgios later withdrew from the tournament with an injury, after a rollercoaster year which saw him thrown out of matches for temper tantrums and rants against umpires.

The hot-headed Aussie was fined a massive $113,000 for a meltdown at the Cincinnati Open for violations like unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity, The New York Times reports.

Hopefully he’ll be able to get his head in the game in time for his next match, once he’s fully recovered from his injury.

