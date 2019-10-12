Nikki Bella Delivers Low Blow To John Cena As She Discusses Her Sex Life

PA/thenikkibella/Instagram

Sorry John Cena – WWE superstar and ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella’s new boyfriend is ‘the best’ shag ‘she’s ever had’.

Just a year after the 16-time WWE titleholder proposed in front of the millions of viewers at home watching Wrestlemania, the couple broke up in April this year – just weeks before Bella was meant to walk down the aisle.

Now, rubbing salt on that wound, Bella has took to her sister’s podcast to share how well her new partner is catering to her needs.

The former Divas champion is currently in a relationship with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, 37-year-old Artem Chigvintsev.

On the latest episode of her and sister Brie Bella’s podcast, the 35-year-old didn’t skimp on what it’s like with the Russian dancer between the sheets.

As per The Sun, Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, who goes by the ring name Nikki Bella, responded to the fan’s question:

Oh, 100 per cent. The best I’ve ever had. Like, the vagina smiles every time. Artem and I have an amazing sex life.

For anyone looking for a new partner, Bella offered a word to the wise: she said now she’s had a dancer, she’ll never go back.

Commenting on her partner’s aptitude for boning, Bella added:

When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya… Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it. If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that.

On the podcast, Bella admitted that she didn’t know what to expect she and Chigvintsev first got down to business – but after, presumably, a number of shags, she’s sure she will ‘never not orgasm’ when she is with him.

Adding to her commentary of Chigvintsev’s talents in the bedroom, she added:

[Dancers] have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that’s when the man comes out. And you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ And how he works my body, he dances on it.

Bella shocked fans back in June, after revealing doctors had discovered a brain cyst that forced her retirement from the wrestling game – however, she was keen to allay fans’ concerns.

As reported by The Sun, Bella said:

Thank god it’s benign. It’s super scary and something you never think you’re going to hear. But I’m so grateful for my health and that it’s benign. It’s something I have to watch out for the rest of my life because you never know how that can change – but I’m grateful because I know people have it a lot worse. It really scared me but it upsets me at the same time as it keeps me out of the ring.

