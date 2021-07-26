Nishiya Momiji, 13, Wins Inaugural Women’s Street Skateboarding Gold

PA Images

Japanese teenager Nishiya Momiji has won the first-ever Olympic women’s skateboarding gold medal, taking the victory in the street competition.

At just 13 years old Nishiya also becomes one of the youngest ever Olympic gold medalists. The women’s street skateboarding event was dominated by teenagers, with all three medalists under the age of 17.

Rayssa Leal of Brazil, who is younger than Nishiya by around 6 months, took silver, with fellow Japanese skater Funa Nakayama winning bronze. Nishiya topped the podium with a score of 15.26 to Leal’s score of 14.64.

Nishiya’s gold means Japan has taken victory in both the men’s and women’s inaugural street skateboarding Olympic competitions, with 22-year old Horigome Yuto winning for the host country over the weekend.

Skateboarding is one of four new Olympic sports making their debut at Tokyo 2020, with surfing, sport climbing and karate all getting underway in the coming days.

The record for the youngest ever Olympic gold medalist could still potentially be broken by a skateboarder this year, with 12-year-old Japanese skater Kokona Hiraki and 13-year-old British medal hope Sky Brown set to participate in the inaugural park skateboarding competition later this week, per the BBC.

Aside from being an opportunity for the world’s best skaters to show their skills on the global stage, it’s hoped that the sport’s inclusion in the Olympics will help inspire other young girls to take up skateboarding.

‘This is like opening at least one door to, you know, many skaters who are having the conversations with their parents, who want to start skating,’ said American skater Mariah Duran.

‘I’m not surprised if there’s probably already like 500 girls getting a board today.’