Norwegian Handball Team Issued Fine For Refusing To Wear Bikini Bottoms

Norway’s women’s beach handball team have been fined for refusing to wear bikini bottoms at the European Beach Handball Championships.

The team insisted on wearing shorts during their face-off against Spain in Bulgaria, which saw them handed a €1,500 (£1,295) fine, equating to €150 (£129.50) per player, for ‘improper clothing’.

Regulations state that women competing in handball competitions must wear bikini bottoms, regardless of what the players feel more comfortable wearing. ‘Women should wear a bikini where the top should be a tight-fitting sports bra with deep openings at the arms. The bottom must not be more than ten centimetres on the sides,’ the rules state.

‘The Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 has dealt with a case of improper clothing,’ a statement from the governing body read, as per The Independent.

‘In the bronze medal game against Spain on Sunday the team of Norway played with shorts that are not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game,’ it added.

Norway’s Handball Federation said it would pay the fine but offered its support to the players. ‘We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball. They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough,’ its statement read.

‘We are the Norwegian Handball Federation and we stand behind you and support you. We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire, so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with,’ it added.

Katinka Haltvik from the Norway team told NRK it was a ‘very spontaneous’ decision to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms, adding that the team ‘felt threatened by the regulations’.

