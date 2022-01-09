unilad
Novak Djokovic: Australian Government Lose Bid To Delay Visa Appeal

by : Shola Lee on : 09 Jan 2022 14:25
Novak Djokovic: Australian Government Lose Bid To Delay Visa AppealAlamy

In an update to the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic’s visa, the Australian government has lost its bid to delay the case.

The government reportedly asked for the court hearing to be postponed until Wednesday. However, a judge has rejected this request and the hearing will begin Monday, January 10, as scheduled.

Djokovic’s ongoing battle to keep his visa started when he was detained in Melbourne airport on January 4 while on his way to the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic (Alamy)Alamy

The tennis pro was detained because he failed to meet the Victorian government’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The Australian federal government then cancelled his visa.

However, Djokovic has appealed the decision, with his lawyers arguing he had received a medical exemption from the vaccine after testing positive for the virus on December 16, 2021.

This claim was made on the grounds that Tennis Australia had reportedly told players they may be able to get a vaccine exemption for the Australian Open if they’d recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months.

Novak Djokovic. (Alamy)Alamy

Currently, the tennis player is in immigration custody at the Park Hotel in Carlton. According to the Daily Mail, Djokovic had allegedly requested for a private chef while staying at the facility.

This year the Australian Open will begin on January 17 in Melbourne. It is unclear whether Djokovic will be allowed to participate.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Sport, Melbourne, Now, Tennis

