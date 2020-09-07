Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Judge With Ball

His point was that he didn’t hit the line umpire intentionally. He said: ‘Yes, I was angry, I hit the ball, I hit the line umpire, the facts are very clear, but it wasn’t my intent, I didn’t do it on purpose, so I shouldn’t be defaulted for that.’

We all agreed that he didn’t do it on purpose but the facts are still that he hit the line umpire and that the line umpire was clearly hurt.