Novak Djokovic Hurls Racket Into Stands Following Olympic Loss

PA Images/Eurosport

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic hurled a racket into the stands and smashed another following a disappointing loss at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Djokovic, 34, who is currently ranked as number one in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), had originally harboured hopes of becoming the very first man to win a ‘Golden Slam’, an Olympic gold on top of all four Grand Slams in the same year.

Advert 10

However, his dreams of winning a gold medal at this year’s Olympics slipped away following a loss against Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who is ranked number five in the world.

Djokovic lost 6-1, 3-6, 1-6 to Zverev, following what is regarded to be one of the greatest victories of the 24-year-old’s career so far.

As per ESPN, Zverev said:

Advert 10

He won 20 Grand Slams. So you can’t have everything. At the end of the day he’s the greatest of all time, because he’s going to win the most Grand Slams, he’s going to win the most Master Series, he’s going to be the longest at the world No. 1, and I’m sure 99% that this is the case when it’s all said and done.

Unfortunately, Djokovic didn’t quite see it that way, and could be seen taking out his obvious disappointment and frustration on the rackets.

Djokovic, who hadn’t lost a game since Rafael Nadal’s victory at the Italian Open final more than two months ago, will now face off Spain’s Carreno Busta for bronze. Meanwhile, Zverev will play against Karen Khachanov in the upcoming gold medal match.