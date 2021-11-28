Oldest Tennis Player In The World’s Dream Comes True Playing With Rafael Nadal

Pubity/Instagram

The world’s oldest tennis player, Leonid Stanislavskyi, played against Rafael Nadal and had all his dreams come true, even giving the star a good run for his money.

Forget a letter from the Queen upon reaching the age of 100, the surprise that this 97-year-old received was even more epic.

For more than 50 years, Stanislavskyi competed in amateur tennis, but had always dreamt of playing the Spanish pro.

However, the Ukrainian player was able to make that dream a reality when he met up with Nadal in Spain, at the Rafa Nadal Academy, to not only have a catch up, but also take to the court.

Proving that it’s never too late to chase your dreams, the oldest tennis player in the world looked over the moon standing next to Nadal for a photograph.

Yet he still managed to keep his cool when he picked up his racket and hit some balls with the tennis legend.

If you needed some wholesome content to get you through your Sunday, then this is definitely it.

Pubity/ Instagram

The post has since amassed more than one million likes and thousands of comments, with users flooding to the Instagram in awe of the meeting between the two tennis stars. One said: ‘What an absolute legend.’

Another wrote:

He’s 97??? I struggle to get out of bed and I’m 22.

A third commented: ’97 and he can still move like that?! That’s amazing.’

I would love to say I hope to still be that active at the age of 97, but the fact that at the age of 21, the most exercise I’ve done in weeks is to walk to the fridge to get a snack makes it seem quite unlikely.

