Oleksandr Usyk Reveals Why He Didn’t Knock Anthony Joshua Out

by : Emily Brown on : 26 Sep 2021 10:59
Oleksandr Usyk Reveals Why He Didn't Knock Anthony Joshua OutAlamy

Oleksandr Usyk has claimed there’s a reason why he didn’t knock out Anthony Joshua during the pair’s bout on Saturday night. 

Joshua lost his world heavyweight titles in the fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night, September 25, making Usyk the new WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of the world.

The Ukrainian fighter managed to outpoint Joshua to win a clear and unanimous decision, and while he pummelled his opponent against the ropes and piled on the pressure during the fight, he did not secure a KO.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua (Alamy)Alamy

Usyk looked close to delivering a knockout blow in the 12th, though following the fight he claimed he opted against doing so in order to follow team orders.

Per The Sun, the 34-year-old world champion said, ‘I had no objective to knock him out. My corner pushed me not to do that. My trainer said no and to stick to my job.’

Saying that the win ‘means a lot’ to him, Usyk also said the fight ‘went exactly the way [he] expected it to go’.

He went on to say that in spite of the win, he was not performing at his best, saying, ‘I’ve been working so hard since January. It took me some half a year. I miss my children. I want to go home. I’m not thinking about the rematch. You didn’t see the best Usyk. I can be much better.’

Usyk’s win is said to have not come as much of a surprise to boxing fanatics, with fans of the sport agreeing the Ukrainian is a more natural fighter than Joshua, The Guardian reports. Prior to winning his new titles, Usyk was a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion.

Joshua said he would ‘bounce back’ in the wake of his loss, and later confirmed he would take up a rematch clause written into his contract with Usyk.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Sport, Anthony Joshua, Boxing, fight, Now

