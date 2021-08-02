Olympic Athlete Falls On Final Lap And Still Wins 1,500m Race

PA Images

Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan has performed one of the most impressive comebacks of the Tokyo Games.

During the qualifiers for the semi-finals of the women’s 1,500 metres, Hassan was involved in an accident. One of Hassan’s competitors fell in front of her and caused the runner to also take a tumble. Many thought this had ended any chance of the runner obtaining a win as she tried to pick herself up from the floor.

Advert 10

As Hassan got back up and attempted to get back into the race, the commentary noted that she needed a sixth place finish to qualify. Nonetheless, Hassan had higher hopes than merely qualifying.

Check out the footage of the incident:

In an incredible run, Hassan not only caught up with the pack but began to track down the leaders in the final 200 metres. Amazingly, she not only caught up but, in the final 50 metres, had the energy to push her way through to first place with a time of 4:05.17. Safe to say, the runner will now be taking part in the upcoming semi-finals.

Advert 10

As well as the 1,500m, the 28-year-old athlete is also taking part in the 5,000m and 10,000m races with hopes of grabbing gold in all three. The 5,000m race takes place later today, August 1, and many will hope the athlete has had time to recover.

Elsewhere in the breathtaking race, Team GB’s Laura Muir and Katie Snowden managed to make it through the heat to qualify. Unfortunately, Revée Walcott-Nolan was pushed out after coming seventh in her heat.

The athletics field also saw Jasmine Camacho-Quinn win a gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.37 seconds. This was the second gold medal in Puerto Rican history.