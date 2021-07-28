Olympic Athlete Opens Up About ‘Inhuman’ Quarantining Conditions
An Olympic skateboarder has opened up about ‘inhuman’ quarantine conditions after testing positive for COVID-19.
Candy Jacobs, part of Team Netherlands, has been in isolation for eight days and has subsequently missed the very first launch of skateboarding as an Olympic sport.
Jacobs was due to take part in the street event but was put in quarantine at a hotel due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old has documented part of her experience with videos from day two and day eight of her quarantine. Jacobs was removed from the Olympic village and put in a hotel away from her friends while in isolation.
She told fans how she has been feeling while away from the Olympic Village: ‘Physically I feel super good, I have a lot of energy, like I already feel like my energy doesn’t have anywhere to go, so that’s going to be a thing to look out for in the next few days.’
She added: ‘Mentally, it’s a mission. I’m definitely trying to take it day by day and not try to look too far ahead. Because you know, it’s still a long way to go, it’s only day two. My heart still hurts but I’ll definitely get through it.’
In a later post, Jacobs documented her eighth day in isolation, revealing how she decided to go on strike ‘because we need outside air. Anything, open window, an open door, a little… Because nothing opens. The windows are closed, the doors are closed, nothing opens, ever. That’s not okay’.
After more than seven hours, Jacobs and others in quarantine came to a deal with officials that allowed to stand at an open window for 15 minutes a day, under supervision. ‘Having that first breath of outside air was the saddest and the best moment in my life. So definitely experiencing some new feelings here. It’s wild. This ride has been the wildest I’ve ever been on and I hopefully never have to go through something like this again,’ Jacobs said.
She called the inability to receive outside air for so long ‘inhuman’.
In her latest video on Instagram documenting her experience, Jacobs said:
It is mentally super draining to be, you know, first of all, to have your dreams flattened, but then being confronted with yourself twenty-four seven, in these circumstances, is definitely a lot more than humans can handle.
But what can I say? I’m pulling through, doing my tricks, getting my 10,000 steps in every day. Trying to work out a little bit when I can. But no eat, no sleep doesn’t really help. But I’m still doing it, because goals are important. I hope I’m out of here real quick and I’m super thankful for all of you guys supporting me through this all.
Due to testing positive for COVID-19, Jacobs will miss her events at the Olympics, instead watching on TV from her hotel room. Though she said she was ‘heartbroken’, she praised the medal winners, saying ‘the future is looking so bright’.
