Olympic Athlete Opens Up About ‘Inhuman’ Quarantining Conditions

It is mentally super draining to be, you know, first of all, to have your dreams flattened, but then being confronted with yourself twenty-four seven, in these circumstances, is definitely a lot more than humans can handle.

But what can I say? I’m pulling through, doing my tricks, getting my 10,000 steps in every day. Trying to work out a little bit when I can. But no eat, no sleep doesn’t really help. But I’m still doing it, because goals are important. I hope I’m out of here real quick and I’m super thankful for all of you guys supporting me through this all.