Olympic Cyclist Dies After Instagram Post Highlighting The Pressures Of Sport

[The loss] reverberates through not only Cambridge and Christchurch, but the sporting fraternity. We’ve lost a sister, a friend, and a fighter who lost that will of fight inside of her.

Olivia may have been the girl that you saw at the supermarket, at the gym, on the track, on TV. She was loved and will be sorely missed. With Olivia’s final words, she left us a message. A message that we wish will never have to be read again by anyone else.