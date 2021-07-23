Olympic Games Face Typhoon Threat Next Week

PA Images

Amid struggles with COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics is facing a fresh threat: a typhoon hitting Japan.

Early today, July 23, a depression in the Philippine Sea formed north-northeast of Guam and the Mariana Islands, predicted to move north this weekend before turning towards Japan’s mainland, where it could develop into a tropical storm.

‘While it’s still too early to have high confidence in the exact track and intensity of this system, there are early indications that it could threaten Tokyo later Monday or Tuesday, local time,’ AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda told the Mirror Online.

‘The greatest impact to the Games would obviously come from a direct hit on Tokyo, where the majority of venues and events are located. Even if the storm tracks farther north or south of Tokyo, there are some venues located farther away from the greater Tokyo metroplex that could still be impacted,’ he said, while assuring that events on the island Hokkaido are unlikely to be affected.

‘Any tropical development making landfall in Japan as the games persist could spell trouble – and possibly even the postponement of some events,’ Sojda added.

The Olympics are set to officially begin today, with no spectators attending its opening ceremony, and will conclude on Sunday, August 8. Similarly to the UK, Japan is also enduring sky-high temperatures, with its weather bureau issuing heat-stroke alerts five days in a row amid highs of more than 33C.

It’s worrying for all athletes, but especially so for those from nations in the southern hemisphere, where it’s currently winter. There’s also the Olympic horses, who’ll need to be kept cool for their safety and in order to perform.

