Olympic Gold Medal Winner Has The Best Flex For Airport Security

An Olympic cyclist from Canada used her gold medallist status to prank airport security.

Kelsey Mitchell won gold in the women’s individual cycling sprint at the Tokyo Olympics, coming after winning two consecutive heats against Ukraine’s Olena Starikova.

As she began her journey home after a successful time at the games, her gold medal came in handy for the perfect flex as she went through security.

In a recent Instagram post, a video showed the the 27-year-old stepping through and setting off the metal detector at airport security. At first, she appeared quite confused, patting herself down at what it could have possibly been.

Then, it all makes sense. She dips into her top and pulls out her Olympic gold medal, at which point the surrounding staff clap and cheer while Mitchell laughs. ‘When you are a comedian… and a gold medallist,’ the text on the video reads.

It’s been viewed more than 100,000 times, having been shared to Twitter by the likes of Sportsnet and other accounts. ‘Well played, [Mitchell],’ it wrote. ‘When your Olympic medal becomes part of your every day accessories,’ Cycling Canada also tweeted.

In her post’s caption, Mitchell gave a ‘shout out to Japan… I did not see much of this country… I didn’t even have sushi!’

‘BUT the people were INCREDIBLE! So kind, polite, helpful, positive, friendly, AND they even laughed at my jokes (bonus!!) Thank you Japan for hosting the Olympics, for allowing people to follow and accomplish their dreams, and to show the world the power of sport,’ she added.

With Mitchell’s win, Canada brought home a total of 24 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, among the country’s most successful hauls.

Mitchell decided to pursue her Olympics dream in 2017, when she was actually playing football for the University of Alberta. After taking part in an RBC Training Camp trial, she was scouted by Cycling Canada and was eventually selected for the national team.