Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston Slams Cardboard Beds As Too ‘Uncomfortable’

@nyjah/Instagram

Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston has branded the Tokyo Olympics’ cardboard bed as an ‘uncomfortable bed to sleep on’.

The beds, which were rumoured to have been designed to help curb the romps that are thought to often occur at the games, are made of sustainable cardboard and were developed by Japanese company Airweave.

In an Instagram story, Nyjah Huston has since insisted that regardless of whether the beds are ‘anti-sex’ beds or not, he and his teammates are there to ‘focus’ on the competition, and criticised their level of comfort.

The skateboarder explained, ‘So here we got the infamous anti-sex bed in the Olympic room. And that was their way to solve the problem because apparently if you hook up with someone on it the bed like completely breaks down and ruins it. But the only problem I see is that me and the boys got a hard, uncomfortable bed to sleep on.’

‘We need good sleep and me and the homies here, we’re not worried about hooking up with chicks. We’re at the f*cking Olympics to focus and beast up. That’s what we’re here for,’ he continued.

He further branded the 100% recyclable bed as being made of ‘high-tech cardboard’, but said that it’s ‘kind of hurtful’ to lie on.

The rumours about the reason behind the bed’s design have since been shut down by Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan.

McClenaghan shared a video earlier this week of him aggressively jumping up and down on his bed to prove that the beds didn’t fall apart ‘at any sudden moment’, and therefore it was ‘fake news’.

The Olympics has since thanked Rhys for sharing the video and putting the ‘anti-sex’ rumours to bed (pun intended).

Sharing Rhys’s video on Twitter, the Olympics wrote, ‘Thanks for debunking the myth. You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys – the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy.’

PA Images

There have long been rumours that the Olympics is quite the sex fest between athletes, with previous Olympics having seen athletes being given thousands of condoms between them.

This year’s games have also jumped on the condom-giving bandwagon this year, but claim that it’s help impart awareness of safe sex, and has told athletes not to use the condoms while staying the village.

Condoms first began being given to Olympians in 1988 to raise awareness about HIV, AIDS and safe sex.