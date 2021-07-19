Olympics Thanks Athlete For Debunking The Myth Of ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds

Paulchelimo/Twitter

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has responded to claims that the Tokyo Olympics is using ‘anti-sex’ beds.

The build-up to the Tokyo Games has been turbulent to say the least, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. With concerns about the virus spreading at the games in mind, an interesting rumour began to circulate.

This weekend, July 17, US runner Paul Chelimo tweeted, ‘Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.’ Alongside this were images of the beds that athletes at the games were said to be using.

It was unclear whether Chelimo was joking, but the news made headlines with people concerned about the standard of bedding that would be provided for the athletes competing. However, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has now put many at ease after addressing the bedding situation at the games.

The 21-year-old shared a video of himself jumping on a bed used for athletes. He clarified that although the beds are made out of cardboard they do not ‘break at any sudden movements’, he labelled this ‘fake news’.

The video quickly gained the attention of the Olympics who praised Rhys for clarifying the information about the beds. The games wrote on Twitter, ‘Thanks for debunking the myth. You heard it first from @TeamIreland gymnast @McClenaghanRhys – the sustainable cardboard beds are sturdy! #Tokyo2020.’

It seems the new beds aren’t meant to stop athletes from having sex, but are part of the games’ carbon neutrality commitment. The games intend to compensate 4.38 million t-CO2 and then calculate any additional emissions in a post-Games Sustainability Report.

In a statement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said:

The update outlines initiatives to minimise the Games’ environmental footprint and to demonstrate the shift towards a circular economy and a hydrogen-based society. Venues make widespread use of renewable energy, including hydrogen. Where it has not been possible to procure renewable energy, Tokyo 2020 is using green power certificates to compensate for the use of non-renewable electricity.

On top of these efforts, 24.5 tonnes of recyclable plastic was used in the construction of ceremony podiums. The plastic was collected ‘with the cooperation of the people of Japan, who donated used household plastics for recycling, together with approximately 2,000 major department stores and 113 schools and other educational institutions’.

This effort to reduce emissions has also led to ‘approximately 90% of the 2,654 Games vehicles’ being ‘electric-drive vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell, plug-in hybrid and other hybrid vehicles’.

