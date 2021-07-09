unilad
Over 500,000 People Have Signed A Petition To Let Sha’Carri Richardson Run In The Olympics

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Jul 2021 16:55
Over 500,000 People Have Signed a Petition To Let Sha'Carri Richardson Run In The Olympics

More than half a million people have signed a petition calling for Sha’Carri Richardson to be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

The sprinter was suspended from taking part at the Olympics after failing a drugs test. The 21-year-old was found to have had marijuana in her system – a drug that’s been legalised in 19 US states.

While the suspension is only a month long, the time frame she’s been suspended for coincides with the Olympics‘ start date, July 23.

The decision to not let Richardson compete has since received backlash, with the likes of Seth Rogen and AOC branding it as racist.

She'Carri Richardson received a 30 day ban for positive marijuana test (PA Images)PA Images

Evidently, thousands of others agree after signing a petition titled ‘Let Sha’Carri Run!’ campaigning for the suspension to be reversed. At the time of writing, the petition has generated a staggering 568,244 signatures.

Part of the petition reads:

Sha’Carri Richardson is one of the fastest athletes in the world — and would have a real chance of winning the 100-meter sprint in the Summer Olympics this month. However, due to an outdated and arbitrarily enforced rule around marijuana, she’s now going to be kept from competing on the world stage.

In no world is marijuana a performance-enhancing drug for runners, and in more places in the United States and around the world, marijuana use is legal. The United States Anti-Doping Agency should drop their penalty and allow Richardson to compete!

Further branding the rule as ‘absurd’, the description continued, ‘The imposition of a penalty against a world-class Black, queer, woman athlete is powerfully and infuriatingly reminiscent of the way drug laws are regularly applied in the United States.’

‘Recreational marijuana use has been de facto legal for upper-middle-class white people for years – something more states are recognizing as they legalize marijuana for all people and consider how to repair the damage done to Black and brown communities by decades of the “war on drugs”.’

Sha'Carri Richardson (PA)PA Images

People have since echoed similar sentiments in the comments section of the petition. One person wrote, ‘She deserves everything she worked hard for!’, while someone else said, ‘She has qualified for and has earned the right to and the to compete in this Summer Olympics. Any decision to the contrary is not acceptable!’

Several others argued that marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug, and therefore shouldn’t affect whether Richardson competes or not.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

