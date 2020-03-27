Paraguayan Olympic Athlete Calls For Help To Fix His 'Tokyo 2020' Tattoo Derlis Ayala/Facebook

An Olympic athlete has made a desperate plea after getting a ‘Tokyo 2020’ tattoo – only for the games to be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paraguayan long-distance runner Derlis Ayala got the ink after he qualified in September last year, when he finished first out of South American athletes and fifth in the Buenos Aires Marathon.

The 30-year-old is now appealing for a tattoo artist to change the 0 into a 1, after the games were delayed by a year.

This year’s Olympic Games were initially set to begin on July 24, however they have been pushed back to summer 2021 because the coronavirus pandemic has interrupted the athletes’ intensive training programmes.

Ayala has the Tokyo 2020 tattoo emblazoned across his right calf, above five Olympic rings.

Taking to Facebook, he asked his followers: ‘Can someone help me put 2021?’

He added:

When I got it done they told me… and if it changes city…

Some social media users suggested he simply adds a ‘+1’ or to use the 0 to write ‘one’. Others said he should just tell people he had decided to get a unique tattoo.

The long-distance runner also took part in the previous Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where he finished in 136th place. He won a bronze medal in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Pan American Junior Athletics Championships in 2009 and also holds a number of national records, including the 5,000m and 10,000m.

While the games will actually take place in 2021, the International Olympics Committee has said the event will still be called Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, meaning Ayala doesn’t really have an issue after all.

Officials had no choice but to postpone the games after Australia and Canada both withdrew from the sporting event and both the US and the UK said it would not compete unless the date was moved, as many athletes have been left unable to train under current social restrictions.

Japan was eventually forced into making the decision after initially saying it would conduct a month-long consultation into whether the date should be moved.

This is the first time in the Olympic Games’s history that the event has ever been postponed, although they were cancelled in 1916, 1940 and 1941 as a result of the world wars.