unilad
Advert

Paralympians Are Now Paid The Same As Olympians For Winning Medals

by : Daniel Richardson on : 27 Jul 2021 11:42
Paralympians Are Now Paid The Same As Olympians For Winning Medals@paralympics/Instagram/PA

US Paralympians will receive the same prize money as their Olympic counterparts for the first time at Tokyo 2020.

Despite the Paralympics becoming a prominent part of the Games, Paralympians have traditionally been paid much less for winning a medal.

Advert

Measures were put in place to change this in September 2018, and it was agreed that all athletes would be paid the same. This new rule was also retroactively applied to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Olympic rings (PA Images)PA Images

In a press statement, United States Olympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland spoke about the decision, stating ‘Paralympians are an integral part of our athlete community and we need to ensure we’re appropriately rewarding their accomplishments.’

Hirshland added:

Advert

Our financial investment in U.S. Paralympics and the athletes we serve is at an all-time high, but this was one area where a discrepancy existed in our funding model that we felt needed to change.

The change will see all athletes paid $37,500 (USD) for a gold medal, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze. This is a significant increase from the $7,500 for gold, $5,250 for silver and $3,750 for bronze Paralympians used to receive.

Despite this positive step, the Paralympics has seen controversy this year.

Advert

Six-time Paralympic medalist Becca Meyers, who is deaf and blind, recently left the Paralympic Games. The swimmer noted this was because the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee would not allow her to bring her mother to the Games as her Personal Care Assistant (PCA).

The committee noted COVID-19 concerns, but many are angry that the athlete cannot be assisted by her mother as she had been previously.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Lucky Man Gets Chance To Tell Tucker Carlson He’s ‘The Worst Person’ To His Face
News

Lucky Man Gets Chance To Tell Tucker Carlson He’s ‘The Worst Person’ To His Face

Couple Sued For Six Figures After Leaving One Star Reviews
Life

Couple Sued For Six Figures After Leaving One Star Reviews

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday
Celebrity

Jennifer Lopez Shares Age-Defying Pics And Confirms Affleck Relationship On 52nd Birthday

Derek Chauvin’s First Photos From Prison Released
News

Derek Chauvin’s First Photos From Prison Released

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Sport, Now, Tokyo

Credits

International Paralympic Committee

  1. International Paralympic Committee

    Paralympians to earn equal payouts as Olympians in the USA

 