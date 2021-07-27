Paralympic Medallist Shares How Close She Was To Death

PA Images

As we come to the end of Disability Pride Month, three-time Paralympic medallist Amy Purdy has reflected on the anniversary of when her ‘life changed forever’.

Amy Purdy, an American actress, model, author, motivational speaker, clothing designer and also para-snowboarder, posted a moving montage sequence last week on TikTok.

The video shows a series of photographs and videos that capture a series of events 22 years ago that ‘changed her life forever’.

The caption reads, ‘Here’s my story! This week is the anniversary of when my life changed forever! #storytime #motivation #fyp #disabilitypride.’ The video is available to watch below.

Purdy reads over the montage sequence, beginning, ‘Just before I lost my legs. This week, 22 years ago, my life changed forever when I contracted bacterial meningitis.’

She continues, ‘I was given a 2% chance of living.’

Purdy goes on to say, ‘I lost my spleen, I lost the hearing in my left ear, I lost my kidney function and both of my legs below the knees. And I wouldn’t change a thing.

‘I fought to walk again. My dad gave me one of his kidneys. I learned to snowboard again. I became a three times Paralympic medalist and was even on Dancing with the Stars.

‘I married the love of my life. I wrote a NY Times Best Selling Book. And have shared my story across the world.’

Purdy concludes, ‘I may have lost the legs I was born with, but these legs have taken me to amazing places. You never know when your detour will lead you to your destiny!’

Other TikTokers took to the comments to post their gratitude towards Amy sharing her story. One said, ‘YOU made your detour your destiny. And I’m so confident your story is helping others do the same. Thank you for you.’

Another commented, ‘You killed it on DWTS! One of my favourite teams the whole series.’

A third said, ‘I have never seen anything more inspiring than this…. thank you for sharing.’

Purdy’s inspiring TikTok was posted towards the end of July, which is also Disability Pride Month. Disability Pride Month is not commonly known about, particularly in the UK. Samantha Renke, actor, presenter and disability rights campaigner, noted how this is possibly due to it coinciding with the Americans with Disability Act of July 1990, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against those with a disability.

Whilst Disability Pride Month is still not widely known about, Renke hopes that however people learn about the month, whether it be via inspirational TikToks such as Amy’s or other posts, people can ‘share their newfound wisdom far and wide because this month does not get the respect and attention it deserves’.

She hopes that awareness promotes ‘better ways of engaging with the disabled community, understanding and encouraging those with mental health issues or hidden conditions to feel comfortable disclosing their impairment without fear or judgement’.