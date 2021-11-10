Paris Saint-Germain Player Arrested Over Alleged Attack On Teammate
A footballer for Paris Saint Germain’s women’s team has been arrested in connection with a brutal attack on one of her own teammates.
Aminata Diallo was arrested by police at her home on Wednesday, October 10, as part of an investigation into last week’s attack, which saw fellow PSG and France midfielder Kheira Hamraoui dragged from a car and beaten with a metal pole by two masked individuals.
The attack reportedly left Hamraoui in hospital requiring stitches in her legs and hands, forcing her to miss PSG’s Women’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.
L’Equipe reports that Diallo, 26, who was driving the car, was arrested for alleged links to the attack against her teammate.
In a statement confirming Diallo’s arrest, PSG said:
Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club’s players last Thursday evening.
Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed. Since Thursday evening the Club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.
The arrest came less than 24 hours after Diallo played almost all of PSG’s 4-0 victory over Real Madrid.
Hamraoui re-signed for PSG in the summer, five years after leaving the club, for whom she has made 72 appearances, to sign for Lyon and then Barcelona.
