People Are Calling For England To Be Banned From The World Cup

People are suggesting England should be banned from next year’s World Cup in the wake of fans’ behaviour during the Euros.

England’s tournament came to a heartbreaking end last night, July 11, with an early lead only preceding a loss to Italy on penalties. While many fans anticipating the match and commiserating the loss have been respectful, some caused mayhem in London.

The Met Police was forced to make 49 arrests during and after the game, with 19 officers injured as a result of ‘volatile’ crowds. Racist abuse targeting Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka has also been widely condemned, with some critics calling for England to be banned from 2022’s World Cup in Qatar.

‘I hope England get banned for the World Cup and the next Euros for the fans behaviour tonight absolutely disgusting,’ one user wrote in a tweet amassing thousands of likes. ‘England should be banned from next year’s World Cup and the next Euros,’ another replied.

‘I think the players deserve to play, but I think they should ban next World Cup and Euro matches from taking place in England, so all England games will be away,’ another wrote.

Complaints over fans’ behaviour include the now-infamous ‘laser pen’ incident, which saw a spectator shining a laser in the face of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during a penalty. The Football Association was hit with a £26,600 fine as a result.

The FA will also conduct a ‘full review’ after a ‘large number of drunken yobs’ broke into Wembley without tickets, where fans fought with stewards, police and other attendees. ‘We have got a fantastic security team at the stadium and they have never seen anything like it… we run a stadium, not a fortress,’ chief executive Mark Bullingham said, BBC News reports.

The Met Police Federation has also criticised those responsible for injuring officers, describing them as ‘thugs not fans.’

