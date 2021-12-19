People Are Calling Jake Paul’s Monster Blow On Tyron Woodley, KO Of The Year

Showtime/JakePaul/Instagram

Jake Paul’s mega right hook knockout of Tyron Woodley has been winning plaudits from boxing fans, with some calling it a contender for ‘KO of the year’.

Paul’s rematch with Woodley in Florida ended with an emphatic sixth-round one-punch knockout from the YouTuber-turned-boxer, putting to rest questions over the controversial split decision victory handed to Paul in the pair’s first fight earlier this year.

The victory, which was described by Sky Sports as ‘his most impressive yet’, appears to have helped win even some previous critics of Paul over, with a number of boxing fans and experts taking to social media to praise the knockout blow.

‘Jake Paul’s KO should win KO of the Year over Oscar Valdez because Jake Paul did it cleanly,’ one boxing journalist wrote, while Australian professional boxer Billy Dib claimed that ‘Jake Paul may have just scored knockout of the year’.

Paul was also praised for successfully overcoming an early setback in the fight after suffering a cut to his eye from an inadvertent elbow by Woodley, leaving the star with blood streaming down his face for much of the remainder of the fight.

Following the fight, which was arranged at short notice after Paul’s original opponent, Tommy Fury, pulled out due to illness and injury, the former Disney actor took to social media to share a clip of the KO, reminding his followers, ‘I’ve KO’ed everyone I’ve fought.’

The comprehensive victory has led to calls for Paul to be allowed to make the next step up in his career, with NBA star Trae Young tweeting ‘He needs to fight Boxers!!! Wow.’