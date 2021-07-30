People Are Trying To Tell Olympic Gold Medal Shooter How To Hold A Gun Properly

PA

After winning gold in Tokyo, some people have tried to tell multiple Olympic medal winner Vitalina Batsarashkina how to hold a gun, and it hasn’t gone well.

24-year-old Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athlete Batsarashkina impressed the world with her relaxed one-handed stance as she shot her way to gold in the 10m Air Pistol Women and 25m Pistol Women competitions at this year’s Games in Tokyo.

Advert 10

However, some had an issue with the fact that the expert shooter placed her left hand in her pocket as she took aim, fired, and subsequently beat the competition.

One person wrote ‘Does it look cool? Yes. Will their wrist shatter the moment they fire? Absolutely.’ Another added, ‘Not only are you going to have a broken wrist or nose, you’re also gonna have to deal with the fact you one-handed that gun for no reason other than to be bold.’

It seems that these commenters had no idea how the air pistol competitions work in the Olympic games and didn’t know that Batsarashkina had already won silver. Additionally, the cool technique has been considered best practice for more than a century.

Advert 10

People with knowledge about the event were quick to explain the reasoning for the stance and point out why the comments were misguided. Firstly, the rules require athletes to shoot one-handed in the 10m air pistol competition. On top of that, ‘When you’re shooting as precisely as that, your heartbeat throws off your aim. So they stand as relaxed as possible and still maintain a firm stance.’

Advert 10

As well as winning over fans with her stance, many have been pleased to see Batsarashkina’s very cool Witcher medallion.