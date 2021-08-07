People Want Equestrian Events Banned From Olympics After Coach Disqualified For Hitting Horse

PA Images

Calls for equestrian events to be banned from the Olympics have surged in the wake of Germany’s coach being disqualified for hitting a horse.

Yesterday, August 6, German pentathlon favourite Annika Schleu was left riding around the arena in tears when her randomly assigned horse, Saint Boy, refused to cooperate during the event. Not only was the athlete ordered to ‘really hit’ the poor animal, who grew more frustrated with Schleu’s aggression, but coach Kim Raisner punched the horse above the back leg.

Raisner’s actions led to her disqualification, the Modern Pentathlon Federation (UIPM) said, coming amid viewers’ demands that equestrian events be removed from future Olympics.

‘We were all in agreement that the coach will not be at the competition on Saturday. We also consider that an urgent review of the incident is necessary, especially in terms of animal protection, and that the national and international federations draw their conclusions,’ Germany’s Olympic team chief Alfons Hoermann said, as per Reuters.

Writing for inews, Chas Newkey-Burden argued that ‘no amount of fancy words can remove the stain that equestrian events leave on the Olympics. This circus of cruelty must be banned.’

‘This has been the worst Olympics on record for equestrian sport. Bleeding horses, eventing horse being put down, jumpers crashing and falling, pentathlon athletes displaying horrific horsemanship and beating their horse. Equestrian is going to be banned soon,’ one user wrote on Twitter.

‘Equestrian sports is animal cruelty and should be banned,’ another wrote. ‘Every equestrian sport should be banned and dissolved tbh,’ a third tweeted.