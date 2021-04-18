Pete Davidson Gets Muted After Asking Jake Paul An Awkward Question During Pre-Fight Interview

@DefNoodles/Twitter

Pete Davidson ended up getting muted after asking Jake Paul an awkward pre-fight interview question.

Ahead of Saturday night’s fight between Paul and Ben Askren, the Saturday Night Live comedian headed backstage to quiz Paul.

Even before he began the interview, Davidson’s bemusement at the sporting spectacle was clear. With his usual deadpan sense of humour, he told the camera, ‘Today is a wild day for boxing because it shows how low it truly sunk.’

Davidson continued:

I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers, you can truly f*cking do whatever you want.

The interview appeared to be fairly amicable at first, with Davidson joking that Paul reminded him of Charlie Sheen during his ‘winning’ phase. Although it’s unclear whether or not this was intended or indeed interpreted as a compliment.

When it came to grilling the YouTube star, Davidson apparently didn’t hold back, with one question actually getting muted during the livestream broadcast.

It’s unclear exactly what Davidson asked Paul, however he didn’t look best pleased about it, laughing nervously before simply responding, ‘Bro, you can’t joke around about that.’

Davidson insisted that he wasn’t joking around, asking Paul if he was ‘good’. To this, Paul replied, ‘I’m good bro, I’m good,’ giving nothing away.

Although we don’t know what Davidson asked Paul that led to such an awkward reaction, some fans have speculated that he may have been asking about the recent sexual assault allegations made against Paul.

In a video entitled Trigger Warning: Jake Paul Sexually Assaulted Me, TikToker Justine Paradise alleged that Paul had forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Paul has denied these allegations, tweeting the following statement in response:

Sexual assault accusations aren’t something that I, or anyone should ever take lightly, but to be crystal clear, this claim made against me is 100% false. Not only have I never had any sexual relationship with this individual, but this claim is solely a manufactured accusation and a blatant attempt for attention during a highly visible fight week.

In a subsequent post on her Instagram story, Paradise has alleged that others had come forward to her with similar allegations regarding Paul.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

