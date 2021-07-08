unilad
Advert

Petition Launched To Make ‘Sweet Caroline’ England’s Official National Anthem

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Jul 2021 15:31
Petition Launched To Make 'Sweet Caroline' England's Official National AnthemPA Images

England fans have launched a petition to make Sweet Caroline the country’s official national anthem after it became a favourite tune for the European championships. 

Alongside renditions of the 1996 song Three Lions and a whole array of football chants, Neil Diamond’s infamous track could be heard throughout Wembley last night, July 7, when the England men’s team achieved their win against Denmark and secured their place in the Euros final.

Advert

The song isn’t limited to the ongoing Euros competition, however, and has long been a favourite for fans of Aston Villa and Chelsea, as well as in darts and rugby league competitions.

England flags on display in British street (PA Images)PA Images

Though the song itself doesn’t have anything to do with sports, fans showing their pride for teams and players evidently find cheer in the lyrics which state ‘good times never seemed so good’, with hundreds joining in when the song is sung at events.

Following its popularity at recent football matches, sports fan John Cummings launched a petition on Change.org with the hope of changing England’s national anthem from God Save The Queen to Sweet Caroline.

Advert

Cummings isn’t messing around with his efforts to get officials on his side as he addressed the petition to ‘The Monarchy’, ‘UK Parliament’ and the ‘United Nations’, though it seems he doesn’t want to get his hopes up too high as he set the goal to a modest and achievable 100 signatures.

Petition to make Sweet Caroline national anthem (Change.org)Change.org

The football fan justified his petition with a blunt statement, which read:

Basically, it’s coming home. Colonial racists aren’t helping that. Raheem Sterling is. This need only be temporary.

We get at it with “Caroline”. God save the queen is a lovely sentiment and all but it’s an out of time dirge, especially at Wembley. It’s been an awful year and we all need picking up. Hands. Touching hands. You know what to do. It’s coming home.

Advert

After launching the petition on the day of England’s semi-final match yesterday, Cummings has managed to achieve a small smattering of support by racking up five signatures at the time of writing, July 8.

England fans celebrating goal (PA Images)PA Images

Supporters will have to pick up the pace if they want to reach the goal by the time the final takes place on Sunday, but on the off chance the Monarchy, the government and the UN don’t respond in time, I’ve no doubt England fans will do everything in their power to make Sweet Caroline a tune forever associated with the country.

The European championship final, which kicks off at 8.00pm on Sunday, July 11, marks the first time the England men’s team has ever made it to the last match in the competition.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

There’s Now A Petition For An England Denmark Rematch
Sport

There’s Now A Petition For An England Denmark Rematch

Outrage As England Accused Of Cheating In Euro Semi Final
Sport

Outrage As England Accused Of Cheating In Euro Semi Final

Trump Is Suing Facebook, Google and Twitter On Behalf Of Victims Of ‘Cancel Culture’
News

Trump Is Suing Facebook, Google and Twitter On Behalf Of Victims Of ‘Cancel Culture’

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend
News

At Least 150 People Killed In More Than 400 Shootings Over 4th July Weekend

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Music, england, Football, Italy, national anthem, no-article-matching

Credits

Change.org

  1. Change.org

    Make “Sweet Caroline” England’s official national anthem

 