Petition To Ban All Racists From Football Matches For Life Reaches 440,000 Signatures
More than 440,000 people have signed a petition calling for racist fans to be permanently banned from football games.
The petition comes after Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were subjected to racist abuse following the penalty shoot-out and England’s defeat against Italy at the Euros final.
The likes of Gareth Southgate and Prince William have since condemned the racist comments people have been making, and football fans themselves have made a stand against racism by creating a petition asking for racist spectators to be prohibited from attending games.
The petition, created earlier today, July 12, currently has more than 440,000 signatures, at the time of writing.
The description for the petition reads: ‘After last night’s match, vile racist abuse was directed at our heroic players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho. Minutes after the final whistle of the Euro final, The Football Association issued a statement which said: “We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible”.’
It continues:
As multi-racial football fans, we finally feel represented by this anti-racist and inclusive England team. We could not be more proud or inspired by our magnificent team and by their talent, bravery, leadership and love for all. Gareth Southgate’s England team plays for ALL of us. Their vision is an inclusive vision and this matters more than EVER – it’s why we feel proud of this team and why they’re so cherished and loved by many of us. There should be no room for racists and bigotry in football or society.
We are calling for the Football Association and the government to work together now to ban all those who have carried out racist abuse, online or offline, from all football matches in England for life.
‘Our England team stood up for all of us – now we must stand up for them,’ the petition concludes.
Many have shown their support in the comments section of the petition. One person wrote, ‘I’m sick of a minority of English people dragging the name of the country though the dirt with their disgusting actions. It’s time that they were faced with the consequences of their actions.’
Another person said, ‘There is no place for racism in this world. I want my children to grow in a world full of love peace & positivity where everyone is equal & accepted.’
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Life, england, Football, Marcus Rashford, no-article-matching, Now, Petition, Racism
CreditsChange.org/Shaista, Amna, Huda
Change.org/Shaista, Amna, Huda