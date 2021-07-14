unilad
Phil Foden Speaks Out On Team’s Bravery Amid ‘Disgusting’ Racial Abuse

by : Daniel Richardson on : 14 Jul 2021 07:25
England midfielder Phil Foden has responded to the racist abuse sent to some of his England teammates after the final of the Euros.

England had a highly impressive run throughout the Euro 2021 competition. The national team managed to inspire a nation as they beat the likes of Germany and Denmark before the final against Italy.

Unfortunately for the many chanting ‘it’s coming home’, Italy won the final, leading to chaos at Wembley and racist abuse towards players who missed penalties. Now, midfielder Phil Foden has spoken out about the competition, and the abuse his teammates have received.

In a post on Instagram, Foden praised the feeling inside the team, noting that ‘Being part of this group has meant so much. Winning together, losing together and always sticking together.’

After discussing the team, Foden added:

We’re all hurting right now but the racist abuse sent to some of my teammates after the bravery they showed on Sunday night is disgusting and has no place in the game.

We can’t and won’t let hate win.

The midfielder concluded his statement by writing, ‘It’s been a special summer, my first major tournament and I felt so much pride to wear that shirt. We felt your support all the way, I just wish it could’ve ended the way we all wanted it to. Thank you and see you soon.’

The post has seen a swell of support with pundits, fans and fellow players who have congratulated the squad.

Many will hope that the racist abuse Foden highlights will be stamped out, and the squad can look forward to the 2022 World Cup.

