Piers Morgan Blasts MMA Match Which Saw Transgender Fighter ‘Beat Up A Woman On TV’
TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan has slammed a transgender MMA fighter for fighting another woman.
Alana McLaughlin made her fighting debut on Friday, September 10, and proved victorious against her opponent, Celine Provost, who she choked out in the second round.
Despite the former US Army Special Forces solider being subjected to several medical tests prior to the game to ensure McLaughlin had suitable levels of hormones in her system, Morgan has branded Friday’s fight as ‘sick’, and called for a stop to transgender sports.
Morgan wrote in a column for MailOnline:
Regardless of her military record or personal struggles growing up, none of this justifies what happened on Friday night. I found the bout sickening to watch.
It was obvious very quickly that McLaughlin was too strong, and equally obvious that this strength came from the 33 years she spent as a biological man.
He continued, ‘As I’ve said before, the restrictive hormone treatment that sports authorities make transgender women do before they can compete in women’s sport does not reduce muscle density or power.’
‘This creates a bad enough unfairness in non-contact sports like sprinting or weightlifting, but when it comes to combat sport like MMA it creates a potentially deadly disparity.’
Morgan went on to brand female transgender athletes being part of sports such as MMA a ‘crime’ against women’s sports.
38-year-old McLaughlin was the first transgender fighter to compete as part of a professional MMA contest since 2014. The first to do so was Fallon Fox, who was in attendance at Friday’s fight.
Following Friday’s fight, McLaughlin clapped back at critics, and said people needed to have more respect for Provost.
She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her facial injuries, ‘Y’all need to show @cylinelagrande some respect and take your concern trolling elsewhere. She almost finished me more than once, and on scorecards she definitely won that first round.’
‘Transphobes are just making my block hand stronger,’ McLaughlin added.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Sport, Alana McLaughlin, MMA, no-article-matching, Now, Piers Morgan, transgender