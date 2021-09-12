Piers Morgan Slammed For Trying To Take Credit For Emma Raducanu’s US Open Victory

PA Images

Piers Morgan has received backlash for claiming that Emma Raducanu ‘took [his] advice’.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter was quick to criticise the 18-year-old tennis star after she pulled out of Wimbledon earlier this year.

Raducanu began experiencing breathing difficulties during a match, and was later advised by her doctor and trainer to withdraw from the competition.

The up-and-coming tennis star later took to Twitter to explain to her fans that she was struggling to breathe as a result of things that had gone on that week, and the ‘buzz’ that came with competing at Wimbledon.

PA Images

Morgan tweeted at the time, ‘Ms Raducanu’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame.’

Now, in light of Raducanu’s historic win yesterday, September 11, at the US Open, Morgan has congratulated her and implied that her win was a result of her taking his advice.

Football writer Leanne Prescott tweeted, ‘A bad day for Piers Morgan means a huge win for mankind. Maybe people should try a little more to encourage young talents instead of dragging them down.’

Morgan then responded to the tweet writing, ‘A bad day? I’ve been totally vindicated. She took my advice and won.’

In a separate tweet, the 60-year-old also wrote:

Imagine if @EmmaRaducanu had taken Twitter’s advice & carried on ‘bravely’ and ‘heroically’ quitting and losing… thank God she’s made of tougher stuff & realised that winners don’t quit & have to learn how to handle the pressure. That’s why she’s Champion today. Congrats Emma.

People have since criticised Morgan for his tweets and for his previous posts about Raducanu. One person said, ‘Hold on @piersmorgan, she stayed and won 19 sets.. but you walked off one?’

Another critic wrote, ‘What would you know about what it takes to perform at a high sporting level? What are your qualifications and past experience in the topic?’

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Raducanu probably has much better things to do than read Morgan’s tweets. Someone said, ‘Piers, let’s be honest. The 18-year-old sportsperson has much better and important things to do with her time than read Piers Morgan tweets.’

Another person wrote, ‘I get that you’re trying to save face by spinning this, But she didn’t take your advice, she did what she thought was right at the time & you publicly criticised her for it (most likely making things worse).’

‘What SHE decided to do, Was right for HER. And now SHE is a champion,’ they continued.

