Piers Morgan Sparks Outrage Over ‘Unbelievable’ Simone Biles Mental Health Rant

PA Images

Piers Morgan has been put on blast for his rant in the wake of Simone Biles’ exit from the Olympic team final and individual all-around competition.

The US gymnast, considered one of the best of all time, pulled out of the event after making a rare mistake on her first vault. ‘I didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do,’ she said.

Advert 10

Amid a wave of support for the athlete, with many praising her for prioritising her mental health even on the world’s biggest sporting stage, Morgan’s remarks have sparked outrage.

‘Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke. Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense,’ he tweeted.

It’s reminiscent of his controversial opinions about Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah, in which she described feeling suicidal – Morgan didn’t believe her.

Advert 10

‘Did you actually just say people are using mental health as an excuse for poor performance? You’re unbelievable,’ one user responded.

‘It’s not an excuse its the reason. Gymnastics in mind and body. She didn’t make a mistake. Her body was not performing right, because her mind was distracted by the incredible pressure being put on her. She did the right thing and put her team ahead of herself,’ another wrote.