Pitch Invader At Euro 2020 Final Identified

PA Images

A pitch invader who disrupted the Euro 2020 final has been identified as a former TV talent show contestant.

TV cameras do not show live footage of pitch invaders, but images of the incident quickly appeared on social media, leading many to identify the former boy band member.

Advert 10

Adam Harison reportedly participated in last year’s Little Mix: The Search, a competition which saw the girl group judge contestants looking to be a part of a new boy band, with the winners given the chance to support Little Mix on tour.

PA Images

Harison was in attendance at the final between England and Italy at Wembley on Sunday night, July 11, and ran topless on to the pitch midway through the second half. He was chased by security for around 30 seconds before eventually being caught and escorted from the pitch.

Harison later took to Instagram to confirm that it was him, writing:

Advert 10

Well that was fun. At the end of the day…. I love my country and I did this all for a good time. Nothing but love and respect for England tonight.

The wannabe popstar had appeared on Little Mix: The Search as a member of the boy band New Priority, but was eliminated in the semi-finals, Indy100 reports.

Under FA regulations, pitch invaders face a lifetime stadium ban, meaning Harison could be banned from attending any future football match, and could possibly even be denied entry to other events, such as concerts, being held at Wembley Stadium.

Advert 10

Authorities at Wembley have faced criticism for a number of security lapses during the final, with several fights breaking out in and around the stadium after the match. Ahead of the game, some fans also attempted to break through a disabled entrance to get into the stadium, in what officials later confirmed was a ‘security breach’.