unilad
Advert

Police Investigating ‘Disgusting’ Racist Abuse Following Euro Final

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Jul 2021 07:19
Police Investigating 'Disgusting' Racist Abuse Following Euro FinalPA Images

Dozens of people have been arrested and police are investigating reports of racist abuse on social media following the European championship final last night. 

The highly-anticipated football game saw the England men’s team go head-to-head with Italy in the final, and though for a while it seemed like it might actually come home, the team ultimately lost in a penalty shoot-out.

Advert

The result led to disappointment for many, but while some opted to focus on praising England for their performance, police in London and elsewhere found dozens of people chose to react with disruptive and damaging behaviour.

England play Italy in Euro final (PA Images)PA Images

A number of social media users shared what were described as ‘racist and offensive’ messages, with many targeting three Black players, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, Sky News reports.

The Football Association issued a statement in the wake of the abuse, in which it made clear that anyone involved in the ‘disgusting behaviour’ is not welcome as a fan.

Advert

It wrote:

We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.

Police have launched an investigation into the messages.

Advert

Meanwhile, the England team posted on Twitter: ‘We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game. We stand with our players.’

Away from the online world, officers were on hand throughout the night in London, where Metropolitan police said 49 people were arrested for a ‘variety of offences’.

At least 19 officers were injured in confrontations with what were described as ‘volatile crowds’, and while the Met did not give details about the extent to which officers were injured, they described fans’ behaviour as ‘wholly unacceptable’.

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight
News

Woman Gets Duct-Taped To Seat On Plane After Trying To Open Door Mid-Flight

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’
Life

Influencer Claims She Was Banned From Plane Because Her Outfit Would ‘Disturb Families’

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character
Celebrity

Billie Eilish Faces ‘Racist’ Backlash After Sharing Favourite Cartoon Character

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him
Sport

10-Year-Old England Fan Who Got Mason Mount’s Shirt Gets Surprise Special Message From Him

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Abuse, england, Euros, Italy, London, no-article-matching, Now, Racism

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    England's Euro 2020 performance marred by arrests and racist abuse of players

 